Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Pad 8 global launch today: LIVE-STREAM details, expected specs, features and more

Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup along with its latest tablet, the Pad 8, at the company's launch event today. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to take on the likes of other premium camera-focused devices in the market.

When and where to watch Xiaomi 17 series launch event? The Xiaomi 17 series launch event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel from 2PM Barcelona time or 6:30PM India time. In order to make it easier to access the event, we have attached the live-stream link below.

Xiaomi 17 series expected specifications: Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in the Chinese market, which gives us an idea of what to expect from the global models.

Here's a look at the expected specs:

Xiaomi 17 specifications: Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch 1.5K M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The screen is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass and supports Dolby Vision along with HDR10+. It also features an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile processor with an Adreno 840 GPU. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

As for optics, the phone comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Light Fusion 950 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.6x zoom and OIS. On the front is a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear camera can record videos at 8K, while the selfie shooter maxes out at 4K 60fps video recording.

The phone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, magnetic charging, and 22.5W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications: As for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the phone debuted in China late last year. It came with a 6.9-inch 2K M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the same 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is protected by IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

The device also runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

As for optics, the 17 Ultra also comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Light Fusion 1050L primary shooter with an ultra-large f/1.67 aperture and OIS. This is paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front is a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The 17 Ultra comes with a 6,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.