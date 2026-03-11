Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra with LEICA camera setup launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Xiaomi has expanded its premium smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 17 series. The new phones were unveiled a few days earlier globally at the MWC and are now finally making their way to the Indian market.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 series price and availability: The standard Xiaomi 17 starts at ₹89,999, while its elder sibling, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, will be available starting at an effective price of ₹1,29,999 (inclusive of ₹10,000 bank offers).

The company is also running a ‘Never Run Out’ launch offer, where Xiaomi is essentially giving buyers a free storage upgrade, offering the 512GB variants at the price of the 256GB models.

Buyers can grab these offers during an Early Bird window from March 13 to March 17. Xiaomi 17 Ultra buyers during this period will also receive a free Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro worth ₹19,999.

The smartphones will go on open sale starting March 18 across Amazon, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications: The Xiaomi 17 features a compact 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display with just 1.18mm bezels and comes in an aluminium frame. Meanwhile, the larger Xiaomi 17 Ultra boasts a massive 6.9-inch HyperRGB OLED display and comes with a high-strength fiberglass back.

Feature Xiaomi 17 Xiaomi 17 Ultra Display 6.3-inch OLED (2656 x 1220), 1-120Hz LTPO, 3500 nits 6.9-inch OLED (2608 x 1200), 1-120Hz LTPO, 3500 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) RAM & Storage 12GB (LPDDR5X) + 512GB (UFS 4.1) 16GB (LPDDR5X) + 512GB (UFS 4.1) Rear Camera 50MP primary + 50MP 60mm telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide 50MP 1" LOFIC primary + 200MP telephoto (stepless zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide Software Android 16 (Xiaomi HyperOS 3) Android 16 (Xiaomi HyperOS 3) Durability IP68 + IP69 IP68 + IP69 Colors Black, Green, Blue Black, White

Both phones come with LTPO 120Hz refresh rate display and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. They also possess IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning they should be able to withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes along with hot/cold water jets from any direction.

Under the hood, both phones come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The vanilla Xiaomi 17 comes paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, while the Ultra model comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Meanwhile, both phones feature the same UFS 4.1 internal storage.

As for optics, the Xiaomi 17 comes with a triple 50MP Leica setup, including a main sensor with OIS, a 60mm floating telephoto lens, and a 14mm ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes with a 50MP 1-inch LOFIC main sensor, a 200MP Leica telephoto lens with 75mm to 100mm optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. Both phones house a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.