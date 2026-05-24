Xiaomi 17T India launch date set: Expected price, display, camera and features

Xiaomi is bringing back its ‘T’ series in India after almost a four-year hiatus and the Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed a launch date for the new camera-focused device. Just like its siblings, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Xiaomi 17T also gets optics powered by LEICA, but the phone will not be going the Vivo and Oppo way by offering a telephoto extender lens.

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Xiaomi 17T India launch date: The Xiaomi 17T will debut in India on 4 June, but an exact launch time has not been confirmed yet. Xiaomi has also not yet revealed the design and other specs of the phone, but the teaser image suggests we could get a squiricle camera module on the back and there could at least be one purple variant of the device.

Another detail Xiaomi has confirmed about the phone is that it will come with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. As per the dedicated page created for the Xiaomi 17T, more details about the device should be revealed in the coming days, including the complete camera specs, which should be revealed on 26 May.

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Xiaomi 17T expected specs: While Xiaomi has continued to stay mum on the specs of the Xiaomi 17T, leaks have given us a hint of what to expect from the upcoming device.

If leaks are to be believed, the Xiaomi 17T could come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel could offer up to 3,500 nits peak brightness and 2,000 nits HBM brightness, along with support for Dolby Vision.

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The newest Xiaomi device could pack a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos.

As for performance, the 17T could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone could arrive in two storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

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On the camera front, the Xiaomi 17T could feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50MP OmniVision Light Fusion 800 sensor with OIS support, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x AI zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with up to a 120-degree field of view (FoV).

The front of the device is expected to house a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear camera of the Xiaomi 17T could come with 4K 60fps support for all lenses while the front shooter could feature 4K 30fps support.

Category Xiaomi 17T expected specs Display 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate Brightness Up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, 2,000 nits HBM Audio Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support HDR Support Dolby Vision Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra RAM & Storage LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage Variants 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB Main Camera 50MP Leica Light Fusion 800 with OIS Telephoto Camera 50MP periscope lens, 5X optical zoom, up to 120X AI zoom Ultra-wide Camera 12MP ultra-wide, 120° field of view Selfie Camera 32MP front camera Video Recording 4K 60fps on all rear cameras, 4K 30fps on front camera Battery 6,500mAh Charging 67W fast charging Other Features Wireless charging, IP68/IP69 rating, NFC, IR blaster Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor Launch Date 4 June 2026

The Xiaomi 17T is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone could also feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device.

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Xiaomi 17T expected price in India: We have no official clarity yet on the pricing of the Xiaomi 17T, but leaks suggest that the phone could range somewhere between ₹55,000 and ₹60,000, which could pit it against the Oppo Reno 15 and OnePlus 15R.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in