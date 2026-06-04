Xiaomi 17T with LEICA 5x telephoto camera, 6,500mAh battery launched at ₹59,999

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 17T device in India with Leica 5X Periscope system, 6500mAh battery, and 3500-nit AMOLED display. The phone starts at a price of 59,999.

Aman Gupta
Updated4 Jun 2026, 12:18 PM IST
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Xiaomi 17T Unboxing And First Look: Leica Camera For ₹60K! 😮

Xiaomi has launched its first-ever T series device in India, the Xiaomi 17T, with a starting price of 59,999. The phone comes with a Leica 5x periscope telephoto system, a 6,500mAh battery, and a 3,500-nit AMOLED display.

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Xiaomi 17T price in India:

The Xiaomi 17T is priced at 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail an instant discount of 5,000, bringing the effective prices down to 54,999 and 59,999, respectively.

The new Xiaomi device will be available in Violet, Blue, Opal White, and Black colour variants.

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The phone will be available to buy from 30 June across Xiaomi's own website, Amazon, and other retail outlets.

Xiaomi 17T specs:

The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front and carries IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

In terms of connectivity, the 17T comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi 17T is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor paired with the Mali-G720 GPU. The chipset is coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi has also equipped the phone with its 3D IceLoop cooling system to help manage temperatures during gaming and high-intensity tasks.

For optics, the phone comes with a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary shooter, a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens with OIS and up to 120x digital zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, you get a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 with a promise of four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

SpecificationXiaomi 17T
Display6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 7i
IP RatingIP68 dust and water resistance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra
GPUMali-G720
RAM12GB LPDDR5X (9,600Mbps)
Storage256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
Main Camera50MP Leica 23mm main camera, Light Fusion 800 sensor (1/1.55"), f/1.7 aperture, OIS
Telephoto Camera50MP Leica 115mm periscope telephoto, Samsung JN5 sensor (1/2.75"), f/3.0 aperture, OIS
Ultra-wide Camera12MP Leica 15mm ultra-wide camera, OV13B sensor (1/3.06"), f/2.2 aperture
Front Camera32MP selfie camera, 21mm equivalent focal length, f/2.2 aperture
Battery6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery
Charging67W HyperCharge fast charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging
Operating SystemXiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
Software Support4 Android OS upgrades + 6 years of security updates
Cooling System3D IceLoop cooling system
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C
Rear Panel MaterialFibreglass
Weight200g
ColoursViolet, Blue, Opal White, Black

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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