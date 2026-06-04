Xiaomi 17T with LEICA 5x telephoto camera, 6,500mAh battery launched at ₹59,999

Xiaomi has launched its first-ever T series device in India, the Xiaomi 17T, with a starting price of ₹59,999. The phone comes with a Leica 5x periscope telephoto system, a 6,500mAh battery, and a 3,500-nit AMOLED display.

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Xiaomi 17T price in India: The Xiaomi 17T is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail an instant discount of ₹5,000, bringing the effective prices down to ₹54,999 and ₹59,999, respectively.

The new Xiaomi device will be available in Violet, Blue, Opal White, and Black colour variants.

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The phone will be available to buy from 30 June across Xiaomi's own website, Amazon, and other retail outlets.

Xiaomi 17T specs: The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front and carries IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

In terms of connectivity, the 17T comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi 17T is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor paired with the Mali-G720 GPU. The chipset is coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi has also equipped the phone with its 3D IceLoop cooling system to help manage temperatures during gaming and high-intensity tasks.

For optics, the phone comes with a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary shooter, a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens with OIS and up to 120x digital zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, you get a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 with a promise of four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.