Xiaomi could price its upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone between ₹1.6 lakh and ₹1.7 lakh in India, according to a new leak shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X on November 20, 2026. The smartphone was announced for the Indian market at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in October and could enter the ultra-premium category. However, Xiaomi has yet to announce its official India launch date or confirm the reported pricing.

The price leak comes as Xiaomi prepares to expand its flagship smartphone lineup with the standard Xiaomi 18. The company has opened pre-orders for the new handset in China, but few details are available about key features and the phone's launch date. The Xiaomi 18 will join the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, which have already debuted in international markets.

Xiaomi 18 Pro India price tipped According to Yogesh Brar's post on X, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could cost between ₹160,000 and ₹170,000 in India, including import duties. The tipster hasn't indicated which RAM and storage variant this price tag may apply to.

If the rumours are true, the Xiaomi 18 Pro may offer stiff competition to some of the top-end smartphones that have debuted in India, such as the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which has been sold in India for Rs.199,999.

For comparison, the Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately ₹86,000) in China for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is available in a 16GB RAM/1TB storage configuration at CNY 8,999 (approx. ₹1.29 lakh).

In select global markets, the smartphone starts at EUR 1,399 (approximately ₹1.44 lakh). The higher-end 12GB + 512GB variant costs EUR 1,599 (around ₹1.64 lakh).

Xiaomi 18 Pro specifications and features Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a secondary AMOLED display on the back of the smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 200 MP sensor, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, making it ideal for photography. It has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 100 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

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Xiaomi 18 launch teased in China Meanwhile, Xiaomi is taking pre-orders for the regular Xiaomi 18 on its website in China. The promotional poster features Leica branding, suggesting the new smartphone will include a camera system co-developed with Leica.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Xiaomi 18 will be powered by a 6.4" LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and is rumoured to support 100W wired charging, paired with a 7,000mAh battery.

The camera setup is expected to include a 200 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50 MP telephoto sensor with OIS.