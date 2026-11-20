Xiaomi could price its upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone between ₹1.6 lakh and ₹1.7 lakh in India, according to a new leak shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X on November 20, 2026. The smartphone was announced for the Indian market at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in October and could enter the ultra-premium category. However, Xiaomi has yet to announce its official India launch date or confirm the reported pricing.

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The price leak comes as Xiaomi prepares to expand its flagship smartphone lineup with the standard Xiaomi 18. The company has opened pre-orders for the new handset in China, but few details are available about key features and the phone's launch date. The Xiaomi 18 will join the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, which have already debuted in international markets.

Xiaomi 18 Pro India price tipped According to Yogesh Brar's post on X, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could cost between ₹160,000 and ₹170,000 in India, including import duties. The tipster hasn't indicated which RAM and storage variant this price tag may apply to.

If the rumours are true, the Xiaomi 18 Pro may offer stiff competition to some of the top-end smartphones that have debuted in India, such as the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which has been sold in India for Rs.199,999.

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For comparison, the Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately ₹86,000) in China for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is available in a 16GB RAM/1TB storage configuration at CNY 8,999 (approx. ₹1.29 lakh).

In select global markets, the smartphone starts at EUR 1,399 (approximately ₹1.44 lakh). The higher-end 12GB + 512GB variant costs EUR 1,599 (around ₹1.64 lakh).

Xiaomi 18 Pro specifications and features Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a secondary AMOLED display on the back of the smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 200 MP sensor, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, making it ideal for photography. It has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 100 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

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Xiaomi 18 launch teased in China Meanwhile, Xiaomi is taking pre-orders for the regular Xiaomi 18 on its website in China. The promotional poster features Leica branding, suggesting the new smartphone will include a camera system co-developed with Leica.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Xiaomi 18 will be powered by a 6.4" LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and is rumoured to support 100W wired charging, paired with a 7,000mAh battery.

The camera setup is expected to include a 200 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50 MP telephoto sensor with OIS.

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Xiaomi has yet to officially declare the specifications and launch date of the standard Xiaomi 18.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.