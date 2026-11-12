Xiaomi 18 Pro Series launch on November 17: Watch S5, Smart Band 11, Clip TWS and 4 smart home devices confirmed

Xiaomi is preparing to expand its global product portfolio with a range of new devices alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro series on November 17, 2026. The launch will occur in select markets around the world and feature new wearables, audio devices and smart home appliances. It will be equipped with Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Smart Band 11, Xiaomi Clip TWS and three Mijia home appliances, in addition to a robot vacuum cleaner.

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The announcement was made by Xiaomi through its official X account on November 12. The company also launched design previews of some of its future new products. The majority of these devices have already been released in China, and on 17 November, they will be launched globally. Here is what to expect from the upcoming launches.

Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm and Smart Band 11: Features and design

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The Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will come in a variety of colours. The company's worldwide website says they will receive Black and Light Blue models featuring fluoro-rubber straps, as well as a Ceramic White version with a leather strap.

The smartwatch will come with a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen that has a 466 x 466-pixel resolution, a 352ppi pixel density and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It will come with a 590mAh battery and health and activity sensors such as a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate monitor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, barometer, gyroscope and accelerometer.

In the meantime, the design teaser by Xiaomi reveals that the Smart Band 11 will be pill-shaped, with a silicone band as well.

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Xiaomi Clip TWS earbuds to get four colour options Xiaomi will be further unveiling its Clip TWS open earbuds at the event. The product is available on the company's worldwide site in various shades, including graphite black, frost purple, pearl white and sand gold.

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The clip-style earbuds will have a frequency response from 20 Hz to 48,000 Hz. They have an open-ear design to accommodate users who wish to hear audio while still being able to hear what is going on around them.

Mijia smart home appliances and robot vacuum launch Xiaomi has announced four smart home products ahead of the market launch of its new global product line. This includes the Mijia Tri Drum Washer Dryer Pro 12 kg, Mijia Refrigerator Pro Multi Door 546 L, Mijia Vacuum Cleaner 4 Max and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6 Max.

The additions will help expand Xiaomi's connected home ecosystem and introduce laundry, refrigeration, floor cleaning and vacuuming solutions into greater foreign markets.

Xiaomi 18 Pro series to debut alongside new devices The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will headline the November 17 launch event. The smartphones will be equipped with a second display on the back and a triple camera system. Xiaomi has also introduced a teaser shot of the red version of the flagship series.

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The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is said to be manufactured using a 2nm process and clock speeds of up to 5.01 GHz. The smartphones are also expected to reach India, but the company hasn't confirmed the launch date.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.