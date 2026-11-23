The Xiaomi 18 Pro, Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Google Pixel 11 Pro are among the latest premium smartphones competing in India, each offering a distinct mix of cameras, performance and battery life. Xiaomi's newest flagship device, released on 17 November, features dual 200 MP rear cameras, a secondary rear display and a 6,000 mAh battery. Apple focuses on performance and imaging upgrades with its A20 Pro chipset, while Google's Pixel 11 Pro combines the Tensor G6 chipset with a triple-rear-camera setup.

Advertisement

This comparison examines their prices, displays, processors, cameras, batteries, charging speeds, memory options, software support and other key features. While Xiaomi has announced European pricing, its Indian launch remains unconfirmed. The Pixel 11 Pro starts at ₹119,999 in India. Specifications and launch details are based on information published by the manufacturers as of 23 November.

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro: Price in India The three smartphones have different starting prices and storage configurations.

Xiaomi 18 Pro: Starts at EUR 1,399 (approximately ₹ 144,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 512GB variant costs EUR 1,599 (approximately ₹ 162,000). Xiaomi has not announced pricing or availability in India.

144,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 512GB variant costs EUR 1,599 (approximately 162,000). Xiaomi has not announced pricing or availability in India. Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Starts at ₹ 164,900 for the 256GB model. The prices of the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are ₹ 189,900, ₹ 239,900 and ₹ 314,900, respectively.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: Starts at ₹ 119,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 512GB variant costs ₹ 134,999. According to Xiaomi's 17 November global launch announcement and the respective Google and Apple launch information, the Pixel 11 Pro has the lowest starting price among the three.

Advertisement

Screen size, brightness comparison Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a resolution of 1,120 x 2,436 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It also gets a 2.7-inch rear display for notifications and other functions. It will also have a privacy display mode to limit the visibility of the side-angle screen.

The iPhone 18 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, ProMotion technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also enables an always-on display.

Google's Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1,280 x 2,856 pixel resolution. It has a 1 Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,400 nits of HDR brightness and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. Google also offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Advertisement

Processor, RAM and software The Xiaomi 18 Pro features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, which is made on a 2nm process. It runs on HyperOS 4, built on Android 17 and will be available with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The 2nm A20 Pro chipset powers the iPhone 18 Pro and runs iOS 27. It has a capacity of up to 2 TB.

The Pixel 11 Pro is powered by a Google Tensor G6 processor and a Titan M3 security coprocessor. It runs Android 17 and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Google guarantees 7 years of support for the operating system, security and Pixel Drop updates.

Advertisement

According to Google's 12 August announcement, the Pixel 11 series also introduces upgraded on-device AI capabilities.

Which phone offers more megapixels Xiaomi 18 Pro has a Leica-branded 200 MP sensor, a triple rear camera with OIS, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50 MP front camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro has three 48 MP rear cameras: a variable-aperture Fusion primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera. It will come with an 18 MP Centre Stage front camera.

The Pixel 11 Pro's primary camera features a 50 MP sensor; its ultra-wide camera has a 48 MP sensor and autofocus; and its telephoto camera has a 48 MP sensor and 5x optical zoom. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 42 MP front camera.

Advertisement

Xiaomi offers the highest megapixel counts on its primary and telephoto cameras. However, sensor resolution alone does not determine overall image quality.

Battery, charging and connectivity The global version of the Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 100 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging. It also features 27W wired reverse charging. The Chinese version has a bigger 7,000 mAh battery.

Apple doesn't reveal the iPhone 18 Pro's battery capacity. However, it claims up to 36 hours of video playback. Use of a compatible wired charger allows the phone to be charged up to 50% in about 15 minutes.

Google has given the Pixel 11 Pro a 4,850 mAh battery, and it promises to deliver over 30 hours of battery life. It can charge at 30W wired and 25W Qi2.2 wireless.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple reportedly plans AI agent for Mac as it takes on OpenAI and Anthropic

Other features and specifications

Specifications Xiaomi 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Pixel 11 Pro Main display 6.4-inch 6.3-inch 6.3-inch Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Rear cameras 200MP + 200MP + 50MP 48MP + 48MP + 48MP 50MP + 48MP + 48MP Front camera 50MP 18MP 42MP Battery 6,000mAh Not disclosed 4,850mAh Wired charging 100W 50% in 15 minutes 30W Wireless charging 50W MagSafe 25W Operating system HyperOS 4 iOS 27 Android 17 Maximum storage 512GB 2TB 512GB Rear display 2.7-inch No No

Xiaomi 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro: Which one should you choose? The Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6,000 mAh battery, dual 200 MP rear cameras, a secondary rear display and 100 W wired charging. The iPhone 18 Pro comes with a variable-aperture camera, an A20 Pro chipset and up to 2 TB of storage. On the other hand, the Pixel 11 Pro starts at a lower price and offers 16GB of RAM in its highest configuration, as well as Google's 7-year software support agreement.

It is all about the individual's preferences and priorities, such as the camera features, charging time, software and storage options. Xiaomi's pricing in India will be an important factor in determining how it competes with Apple and Google.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.