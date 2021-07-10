Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching a new fast charger on 12 July. The company will be introducing the new Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 at 12 PM on 12 July.

The new fast charger will not only be compatible with smartphones but also with laptops as well as other Type C devices. Xiaomi has put up a dedicated page on its website for the new charger which also provides some details about it.

The new 67W charger is claimed to be the company’s most powerful charger yet. The size of the charging brick is also expected to be relatively compact, compared to similar capacity bricks.

Also Read: Charging a smartphone to 100% in under 10 minutes could soon become a reality

The new SonicCharge 3 will get support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. Xiaomi claims this will help the charger provide universal fast charging.The charger will also come with a compatible Type C charging cable. Additionally, the charger will get in-built surge protection which is BIS Certified.

The company had recently conducted an experiment with a 200W charger that was used to juice up a modified version of Mi 11 Pro. The device was equipped with a 4000mAh battery. The 200W charger managed to completely charge the device in under 8 minutes. The initial charging speed is even faster with the smartphone charge going up to 50% in under 4 minutes.

Recently, the company that partnered with Xiaomi for the experiment, NuVolta Technologies also launched its charging chip that can be equipped with commercial devices. This hints that smartphone brands may soon be able to provide incredible charging speeds in comparison to current standards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.