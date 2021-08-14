Xiaomi accidentally reveals Redmi 10 images, specs, features. Details here

The device will be powered by 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The battery on the device is a 5,000mAh unit

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi accidentally revealed the Redmi 10 device via a blog post on its official website. The blog post not only shared a detailed image of the device but also specifications of the device. Prior to this leak, Xiaomi had not even confirmed the existence of the smartphone. Now that someone let the cat out of the bag, Xiaomi is expected to reveal a launch date soon. The pricing and availability of the device is still a mystery.

Xiaomi accidentally revealed the Redmi 10 device via a blog post on its official website. The blog post not only shared a detailed image of the device but also specifications of the device. Prior to this leak, Xiaomi had not even confirmed the existence of the smartphone. Now that someone let the cat out of the bag, Xiaomi is expected to reveal a launch date soon. The pricing and availability of the device is still a mystery.

Specifications of Redmi 10 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Xiaomi Redmi 10 gets a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display. The AdaptiveSync display tech allows the device to automatically adjust the refresh rate in accordance with the content on the screen. This results in better battery efficiency.

The Redmi 10 comes with a quad-camera setup. The primary lens on the device is a 50MP lens. The phone will also get an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device will be powered by 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The battery on the device is a 5,000mAh unit that supports 18W fast charging. However, the device gets a 22.5W charger in the box.

Also read: Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become second largest smartphone maker in Q2 2021 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaked blog post stated that the Redmi 10 will launch in three variants – 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics