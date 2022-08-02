Xiaomi announces AR Smart Glasses: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi announces AR Smart Glasses: Here’s what to expect2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- The ‘Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera’ are powered by Augmented Reality technology that costs Rs. 31,320.
Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone brand has announced its new AR smart glasses in China, today. The ‘Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera’ are powered by Augmented Reality technology.
These glasses are not the casual glasses that we wear everywhere, in fact these glasses are noticeable because of its camera sensors on one side with a display component on the other side.
Xiaomi claims that these Smart Glasses are meant to combine intelligent images and augmented reality technology. These glasses are believed to enable the users to express their creative knowledge.
Reportedly, these AR glasses weigh 100 grams and include camera features. It is believed that these glasses include a 50-megapixel main camera on the left side, and a second 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Only, the secondary camera offers OIS.
The Xiaomi AR Smart Glasses comes with a periscope telephoto camera that has an aperture of f/3.4, offering 5x optical zooming capabilities, on top of 15x digital zoom.
To peak the brightness, the Smart Glasses comes with Sony’s micro OLED screen including a 3,000 nits brightness. Interestingly, Xiaomi is also using freeform optical technology with an entry brightness of 1800 nits with Sony’s display of 3,281 ppi pixel density, and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.
It is believed that Xiaomi’s AR Smart Glasses will have a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the device will also feature dual-band WiFi. It will also include Bluetooth 5.0 and a 1,020mAh battery backup.
With fast magnetic charging of 10W, these Smart Glasses are likely to take 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, supporting a total of 100 minutes of continuous recording.
It is noteworthy that these glasses are priced at Rs. 29,044 as they are a part of a crowdfunding campaign. Originally, the regular price of this device come to Rs. 31,320.
Till now these glasses are only available in China. Consumers all across the world are interested to know whether Xiaomi will sell it outside their territory or not.
Xiaomi unveiled its first Smart Glasses in the last year. These glasses came with live translation and navigation support.
