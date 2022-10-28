Xiaomi Book Air 13 with 12th Gen Intel Corei5/i7 processor announced

Xiaomi has unveiled its Xiaomi Book Air 13 in its home country, in addition to the Redmi Note 12 series. As per the company, this is the thinnest Xiaomi laptop with a 360 degree, equippeds with position modes, an Intel EVO certified laptop with a lightweight design, high performance, and a long battery life.
Xiaomi has unveiled its Xiaomi Book Air 13 in its home country, in addition to the Redmi Note 12 series. As per the company, this is the thinnest Xiaomi laptop with a 360 degree, equippeds with position modes, an Intel EVO certified laptop with a lightweight design, high performance, and a long battery life.
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Price
Xiaomi Book Air 13 has a price tag of CNY 5999 ( ₹68,336 approx) for the i5 variant whereas the i7 variant costs CNY 6999 ( ₹79,753 approx.). It is currently unclear whether the laptop will be launched in India or not.
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Price
Xiaomi Book Air 13 has a price tag of CNY 5999 ( ₹68,336 approx) for the i5 variant whereas the i7 variant costs CNY 6999 ( ₹79,753 approx.). It is currently unclear whether the laptop will be launched in India or not.
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Features
The Xiaomi Book Air 13 features a 13.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880x1800px resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with Dolby Vision. In terms of audio, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 gets Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. The laptop features a two in one design with a 360 degree hinge.
Xiaomi Book Air 13: Features
The Xiaomi Book Air 13 features a 13.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880x1800px resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with Dolby Vision. In terms of audio, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 gets Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. The laptop features a two in one design with a 360 degree hinge.
Under the hood, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 houses up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors paired with Intel Iris Xe GPU. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, The laptop is backed by a 58.3WHr battery cell with support for 65W fast charging. Software-wise, the laptop runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box, Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Book Air 13 include WiFi-6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an audio jack.
Under the hood, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 houses up to 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors paired with Intel Iris Xe GPU. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, The laptop is backed by a 58.3WHr battery cell with support for 65W fast charging. Software-wise, the laptop runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box, Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Book Air 13 include WiFi-6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an audio jack.
Meanwhile, the much awaited Redmi Note 12 5G has also been launched in China. The device was released alongside the Note 12 Pro lineup which includes three phones: Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ and Note 12 Explorer Edition. The Vanilla Note 12 5G comes as an entry level phone in the series and offers 5G connectivity.
Meanwhile, the much awaited Redmi Note 12 5G has also been launched in China. The device was released alongside the Note 12 Pro lineup which includes three phones: Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ and Note 12 Explorer Edition. The Vanilla Note 12 5G comes as an entry level phone in the series and offers 5G connectivity.
The Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.6-inch flat display. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a 240Hz of the touch sampling rate.