Xiaomi Buds 4 earbuds launched: Details on price, features and more

Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi Buds 4 earbuds in China. These latest TWS earbuds come with a customised graphene dual magnetic drivers and dynamic adaptive EQ compensation. It also comes with active noise cancellation and is claimed to offer up to six hours of battery backup on a single charge.
Speaking of the price, the Xiaomi Buds 4 comes at a price of 699 yuan ( ₹8,280) and is available for purchase in white, black and green colour options. These TWS earbuds are available on sale in China. However, the technology company has not made any official comments on the launch of the product in India.
In terms of specifications and features, the Xiaomi Buds 4 comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and new LHDC 5.0. It also comes with Hi-Res Audio that promises to offer audio in high-definition with low-distortion.
According to Xiaomi, these earbuds offer a secure fit and comfortable time for prolonged wearing. The device comes with a graphene dual-magnetic driver unit and spatial audio support.
These earbuds sport an in-ear 60 degree angled design and adaptive active noise cancellation, says the company. Moreover, the earbuds come with three microphones and support AI call noise reduction that promises to cut 32.4km/h wind noise.
As per the company, the Xiaomi Buds 4 comes with dual device smart connection and its IP54 rating makes the device water and dust resistant. Xiaomi Buds 4 packs a 35mAh battery in the buds and promises to offer up to six hours of battery backup on a single charge.
Meanwhile, One of Xiaomi Corp.’s top executives in India is leaving the smartphone maker just as it faces intensifying regulatory scrutiny and competitive pressure in the country.
Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy, who helped the Chinese company to the top of India’s smartphone and smart-television markets, resigned to “pursue different growth opportunities externally," Xiaomi India said in an email on Wednesday. “It has been a privilege to have Raghu as an integral part of the Xiaomi India leadership team," it said.