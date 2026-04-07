Xiaomi Fan Festival sale announced in India: Check offers across Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Pad 8, smart TV and tablets

Xiaomi has announced its annual Fan Festival sale in India where the Chinese smarpthone maker is offering discounts its range of smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. The sale has gone live and will run until April 15 across mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and major e-commerce platforms.
Xiaomi says that during the festival, prospective buyers can avail instant discounts on purchases made using cards from leading banks, along with no-cost EMptions.
The Chinese smarpthone maker is also bundling a free-one year extended warranty on select devices. Among the key highlights of the sale are offers on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra which will be available for ₹1,29,999, down from its launch price of ₹1,39,999.
Budget devices like the Redmi A4 will be available starting from ₹9,299 while the Redmi 15 will be available for ₹16,499. The recently launched Redmi Note 1 will be available at a starting price of ₹22,999 while the Note 15 Pro will be available starting at ₹26,999.
On the tablets front, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is getting a ₹1,000 discount discount and will be available for ₹32,999 while the Xiaomi Pad 2 will be available for ₹16,999 and Pad 2 Pro for ₹24,999.
|Product
|Starting Variant / Size
|MRP (INR)
|Offer Price (INR)
|SMARTPHONES
|Redmi A5
|3GB+64GB
|₹8,999
|₹7,999
|Redmi A4 5G
|4GB+64GB
|₹10,999
|₹9,299
|Redmi 15C 5G
|4GB+128GB
|₹16,999
|₹13,999
|Redmi 15 5G
|6GB+128GB
|₹19,999
|₹16,499
|Redmi Note 15 5G
|8GB+128GB
|₹26,999
|₹22,999
|Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G
|8GB+128GB
|₹33,999
|₹26,999
|Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G
|8GB+256GB
|₹39,999
|₹34,999
|Xiaomi 17 Ultra
|16GB+512GB
|₹1,39,999
|₹1,29,999
|Xiaomi 17
|12GB+512GB
|₹99,999
|₹89,999
|TABLETS
|Redmi Pad 2
|4GB+128GB
|₹17,999
|₹16,999
|Redmi Pad 2 Pro
|8GB+128GB
|₹25,999
|₹24,999
|Xiaomi Pad 8
|8GB+128GB
|₹33,999
|₹32,999
|TELEVISIONS
|Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 2025
|32-inch
|₹12,999
|₹11,999
|Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32 2025
|32-inch
|₹13,999
|₹13,499
|Xiaomi 4K TV X 43 2025
|43-inch
|₹25,999
|₹23,999
|Xiaomi 4K TV X 50 2025
|50-inch
|₹28,499
|₹26,499
|Xiaomi 4K TV X 55 2025
|55-inch
|₹35,999
|₹33,999
|Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 43 2025
|43-inch
|₹28,999
|₹26,999
|Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 55 2025
|55-inch
|₹40,999
|₹38,999
|Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 65 2025
|65-inch
|₹54,999
|₹49,999
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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