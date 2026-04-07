Xiaomi Fan Festival sale announced in India: Check offers across Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Pad 8, smart TV and tablets

Xiaomi has announced its annual Fan Festival sale in India where the Chinese smarpthone maker is offering discounts its range of smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. The sale has gone live and will run until April 15 across mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and major e-commerce platforms.

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 offers and discounts Xiaomi says that during the festival, prospective buyers can avail instant discounts on purchases made using cards from leading banks, along with no-cost EMptions.

The Chinese smarpthone maker is also bundling a free-one year extended warranty on select devices. Among the key highlights of the sale are offers on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra which will be available for ₹1,29,999, down from its launch price of ₹1,39,999.

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Budget devices like the Redmi A4 will be available starting from ₹9,299 while the Redmi 15 will be available for ₹16,499. The recently launched Redmi Note 1 will be available at a starting price of ₹22,999 while the Note 15 Pro will be available starting at ₹26,999.

On the tablets front, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is getting a ₹1,000 discount discount and will be available for ₹32,999 while the Xiaomi Pad 2 will be available for ₹16,999 and Pad 2 Pro for ₹24,999.

Product Starting Variant / Size MRP (INR) Offer Price (INR) SMARTPHONES Redmi A5 3GB+64GB ₹ 8,999 ₹ 7,999 Redmi A4 5G 4GB+64GB ₹ 10,999 ₹ 9,299 Redmi 15C 5G 4GB+128GB ₹ 16,999 ₹ 13,999 Redmi 15 5G 6GB+128GB ₹ 19,999 ₹ 16,499 Redmi Note 15 5G 8GB+128GB ₹ 26,999 ₹ 22,999 Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB ₹ 33,999 ₹ 26,999 Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G 8GB+256GB ₹ 39,999 ₹ 34,999 Xiaomi 17 Ultra 16GB+512GB ₹ 1,39,999 ₹ 1,29,999 Xiaomi 17 12GB+512GB ₹ 99,999 ₹ 89,999 TABLETS Redmi Pad 2 4GB+128GB ₹ 17,999 ₹ 16,999 Redmi Pad 2 Pro 8GB+128GB ₹ 25,999 ₹ 24,999 Xiaomi Pad 8 8GB+128GB ₹ 33,999 ₹ 32,999 TELEVISIONS Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 2025 32-inch ₹ 12,999 ₹ 11,999 Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32 2025 32-inch ₹ 13,999 ₹ 13,499 Xiaomi 4K TV X 43 2025 43-inch ₹ 25,999 ₹ 23,999 Xiaomi 4K TV X 50 2025 50-inch ₹ 28,499 ₹ 26,499 Xiaomi 4K TV X 55 2025 55-inch ₹ 35,999 ₹ 33,999 Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 43 2025 43-inch ₹ 28,999 ₹ 26,999 Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 55 2025 55-inch ₹ 40,999 ₹ 38,999 Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 65 2025 65-inch ₹ 54,999 ₹ 49,999