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Xiaomi Fan Festival sale announced in India: Check offers across Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Pad 8, smart TV and tablets

Xiaomi's Fan Festival sale has been announced in India offering discounts across smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets until April 15. The comapny is also offering instant discounts with bank cards and a free extended warranty on select devices

Aman Gupta
Updated7 Apr 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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Xiaomi 17 Ultra is getting a discount during the recent Xiaomi sale
Xiaomi 17 Ultra is getting a discount during the recent Xiaomi sale(Aman Gupta)
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Xiaomi has announced its annual Fan Festival sale in India where the Chinese smarpthone maker is offering discounts its range of smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. The sale has gone live and will run until April 15 across mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and major e-commerce platforms.

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 offers and discounts

Xiaomi says that during the festival, prospective buyers can avail instant discounts on purchases made using cards from leading banks, along with no-cost EMptions.

The Chinese smarpthone maker is also bundling a free-one year extended warranty on select devices. Among the key highlights of the sale are offers on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra which will be available for 1,29,999, down from its launch price of 1,39,999.

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Budget devices like the Redmi A4 will be available starting from 9,299 while the Redmi 15 will be available for 16,499. The recently launched Redmi Note 1 will be available at a starting price of 22,999 while the Note 15 Pro will be available starting at 26,999.

On the tablets front, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is getting a 1,000 discount discount and will be available for 32,999 while the Xiaomi Pad 2 will be available for 16,999 and Pad 2 Pro for 24,999.

ProductStarting Variant / SizeMRP (INR)Offer Price (INR)
SMARTPHONES
Redmi A53GB+64GB 8,999 7,999
Redmi A4 5G4GB+64GB 10,999 9,299
Redmi 15C 5G4GB+128GB 16,999 13,999
Redmi 15 5G6GB+128GB 19,999 16,499
Redmi Note 15 5G8GB+128GB 26,999 22,999
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G8GB+128GB 33,999 26,999
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G8GB+256GB 39,999 34,999
Xiaomi 17 Ultra16GB+512GB 1,39,999 1,29,999
Xiaomi 1712GB+512GB 99,999 89,999
TABLETS
Redmi Pad 24GB+128GB 17,999 16,999
Redmi Pad 2 Pro8GB+128GB 25,999 24,999
Xiaomi Pad 88GB+128GB 33,999 32,999
TELEVISIONS
Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 202532-inch 12,999 11,999
Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32 202532-inch 13,999 13,499
Xiaomi 4K TV X 43 202543-inch 25,999 23,999
Xiaomi 4K TV X 50 202550-inch 28,499 26,499
Xiaomi 4K TV X 55 202555-inch 35,999 33,999
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 43 202543-inch 28,999 26,999
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 55 202555-inch 40,999 38,999
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 65 202565-inch 54,999 49,999

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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