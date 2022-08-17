OPEN APP
Xiaomi Flagship Days on Amazon offers discounts of up to 13,000: Check detail
Amazon is running Xiaomi Flagship Days on its platform. The sale started on August 16 and will continue till August 20. The five-day long sale offers discounts on flagship phones including Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and more. Buyers will also be eligible for additional benefits worth 13,000. In addition, they can avail instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI purchases. Check offers below

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of 49,999 on Amazon. There is an additional discount of up to 6,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The phone is equipped with triple camera setup at the back comprising 50MP+50MP+50MP sensors each.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is selling at a discounted price of 29,999 in the annoying sale. The smartphone has a 108MP primary rear camera and is equipped with Dolby Vision display. The device has Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos. Instant discount of up to 4,500 can also be availed using ICICI Bank cards.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Similarly, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G can be purchased with an instant discount of 2,000 with ICICI Bank offer. The smartphone is available at a starting price of 19,999. The handset has 6GB RAM and 12GB internal storage capacity.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, on the other hand, is up for purchase at a starting price of 29,999. The 5G phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a 108MP main camera at the back. Amazon is giving additional benefits of up to 10,000 on the purchase of this Xiaomi handset.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of 22,999 (base variant) on Amazon right now. It is available with additional offers up to 7,000. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and has a 120Hz refresh rate display.

