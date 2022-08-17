Xiaomi Flagship Days on Amazon offers discounts of up to ₹13,000: Check detail2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 09:37 AM IST
- Xiaomi Flagship Days offers huge discounts on premium phones like Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and more.
Amazon is running Xiaomi Flagship Days on its platform. The sale started on August 16 and will continue till August 20. The five-day long sale offers discounts on flagship phones including Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and more. Buyers will also be eligible for additional benefits worth ₹13,000. In addition, they can avail instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI purchases. Check offers below