Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at 49,499

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at ₹49,4992 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins on August 6. The five-day long sale will offer up to ₹24,000 off on Xiaomi products, including smart TVs, smartphones and laptops.
Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at its lowest price. If you have been planning to buy the Xiaomi phone, now is the time. As part of the Independence Day sale, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹49,499. The sale price can be availed using additional discount, coupon discount, bank discount and exchange offers.
Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at its lowest price. If you have been planning to buy the Xiaomi phone, now is the time. As part of the Independence Day sale, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹49,499. The sale price can be availed using additional discount, coupon discount, bank discount and exchange offers.
Xiaomi has announced an Independence Day sale to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The company is offering discounts on multiple smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and lifestyle essentials during the sale. As listed on the company’s website, buyers can get up to ₹24,000 off on Xiaomi products during the sale. Xiaomi has also partnered with multiple banks to offer additional discounts to the customers.
Xiaomi has announced an Independence Day sale to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The company is offering discounts on multiple smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and lifestyle essentials during the sale. As listed on the company’s website, buyers can get up to ₹24,000 off on Xiaomi products during the sale. Xiaomi has also partnered with multiple banks to offer additional discounts to the customers.
Readers must note that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently available at ₹62,999 on Mi.com. The offer price will go live on August 6 when the Xiaomi Independence Day sale will begin. It is unclear if the discount will continue till the end of the sale.
Readers must note that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently available at ₹62,999 on Mi.com. The offer price will go live on August 6 when the Xiaomi Independence Day sale will begin. It is unclear if the discount will continue till the end of the sale.
Xiaomi 12 Pro features triple camera setup at the back. It is equipped with triple 50MP camera sensors consisting of wide camera, ultra-wide camera and telephoto camera. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. The flagship phone houses a 4,600mAh battery. It comes with 120watt Xiaomi HyperCharge along with 50watt wireless Turbo charging.
Xiaomi 12 Pro features triple camera setup at the back. It is equipped with triple 50MP camera sensors consisting of wide camera, ultra-wide camera and telephoto camera. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. The flagship phone houses a 4,600mAh battery. It comes with 120watt Xiaomi HyperCharge along with 50watt wireless Turbo charging.
The handset features a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection against spills and accidental falls. It offers a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. Noir Black, Couture Blue and Opera Mauve are the three colour variants of the phone.
The handset features a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection against spills and accidental falls. It offers a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. Noir Black, Couture Blue and Opera Mauve are the three colour variants of the phone.
Other products that will be available on discount in the Xiaomi sale are Redmi Smart TV 32-inch at ₹10,499, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch at ₹11,999 and Mi TV 4A at ₹13,499. Mi Box 4K will retail at ₹3,699, while Mi TV Stick will be up for grabs at ₹2,799.
Other products that will be available on discount in the Xiaomi sale are Redmi Smart TV 32-inch at ₹10,499, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch at ₹11,999 and Mi TV 4A at ₹13,499. Mi Box 4K will retail at ₹3,699, while Mi TV Stick will be up for grabs at ₹2,799.