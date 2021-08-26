Xiaomi has introduced new Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro laptops. The new laptops come with the latest Intel chipsets and new display technologies.

The Mi Notebook Ultra starts at a price of ₹59,999 for the base variant with Core i5 process and 8GB RAM. The laptop with Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM is priced at ₹63,999. The top variant with Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM is priced at ₹76,999.

The Mi Notebook Pro with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM is priced at ₹56,999. The variant with Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM is priced at ₹59,999. The top variant with Intel's Core i7 with 16GB RAM is priced at ₹72,999.

The Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro will go on the first sale on 31 August via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and other retail outlets.

Xiaomi is also offering a HDFC Bank discount for buyers using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. The company is offering a cashback of ₹4,500 for Core i7 variants and ₹3,500 cashback on i5 variants.

Mi Notebook Ultra

The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors with up to Core i7 configuration. For graphics, the users will get Iris Xe. The Mi Notebook Ultra gets up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. It comes with up to 512 GB NVMe SSD.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with 3.2K resolution. It comes with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The screen provides a 242 ppi pixel density. The Mi Notebook Ultra comes with backlit keyboard with 3 levels of brightness.

The laptop also comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port with 40GBps bandwidth. It also gets USB Type C port with power delivery. The laptop also gets DTS audio stereo speakers.

The Mi Notebook Ultra claims to provide a 12 hr battery life.

The display also provides a high refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes with TUV Rheinland certification for better eye health for users.

Mi Notebook Pro

Xiaomi has also launched Mi Notebook Pro which comes with a 14-inch 2.5K resolution display. The screen gets a 215 ppi pixel density and the same aspect ratio as Mi Notebook Ultra which is 16:10.

The laptop comes with an 11hr battery backup. Xiaomi claims the new laptop is just 1.4 kg heavy. The laptops come with similar configurations as the Mi Notebook Ultra.

The laptop gets up to 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage configurations.

