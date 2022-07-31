Redmi 10A Sport was recently launched in India on July 28, 2022. It is speculated that Xiaomi is lining up another Redmi series handset for the Indian market. Reportedly, a new smartphone that could be a rebranded variant of Redmi 10 2022 was listed on the Xiamoi India site.

There are no specifications revealed as of now on the site. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched this smartphone globally earlier this February. The global variant of Redmi 10 2022 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

Till now, no features of the device and expected launch date of the mobile phone have been revealed.

The Redmi 10 2022 was launched globally this year. It comes in Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Grey colors. The handset is a budget-friendly mobile that offers RAM of 4GB with storage capabilities of 64GB.

Xiamoi’s global variable of Redmi 10 2022 features a display of 6.5-inch full HD+ DotDisplay screen, with an AdaptiveSync refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. The display has strong protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Running on MediaTek Helio G88 processor paired with Mali-G53 GOU, the Xiamoi smartphone is based on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi 10 2022 is equipped with a camera of a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. This device also has an eight-megapixel selfie camera which is placed in a hole-punched slot, capable of receding full-HD videos at 30fps. It is equipped with a strong battery backup of 5,000 mAh which supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

In terms of connectivity features, the Redmi 2022 also supports 2.4 GHz + 5GHz dual-band Wifi and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity. The handset also has dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently launched Redmi 10A Sport in India. This device comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 6.53-inch touchscreen display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio 25 processor with a RAM of 6Gb. In terms of battery backup, the handset supports a strong battery capability of 5000 mAh. The Redmi 10A Sport has a rear pack 13-megapixel camera with a selfie camera of five megapixels.