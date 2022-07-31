Xiaomi India lists Redmi 10 2022 on site: Report

The Redmi 10 2022 is equipped with a camera of a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. This device also has an eight-megapixel selfie camera which is placed in a hole-punched slot, capable of receding full-HD videos at 30fps. It is equipped with a strong battery backup of 5,000 mAh which supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

