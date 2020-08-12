Xiaomi launches 6.7-inch Mi 10 Ultra as it celebrates 10th anniversary

For the present, Xiaomi remains focused on its consumer business, which was graced by the launch of a new flagship Android phone in the 6.7-inch Mi 10 Ultra, adding to the rapidly expanding stable of 5G smartphones. The device differentiates itself with a 120x zoom system nestled in a large multicamera array on its back along with a super-fast 120W charger in the box. It starts at 5,299 yuan ($763) and will be available from Aug. 16. Alongside it, Xiaomi also unveiled a transparent OLED TV set and a Lamborghini Edition GoKart, burnishing its credentials as a company willing to make bold design decisions.