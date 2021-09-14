Xiaomi has launched new a new smart glass which is built to provide basic information such as notifications, navigation and even live translation. Xiaomi has not revealed the pricing of the new smart glasses but the company is expected to launch it in markets starting with its native country, China.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses combines imaging systems and sensors with MicroLED optical waveguide technology. The glasses weigh 51g and are able to display messages and notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos, and translate text right before the user's eyes.

In order to fit the imaging system into the frame, the company has used MicroLEDs. Like OLEDs, MicroLEDs pixels are individually lit – its emissive property allows for brighter displays and deeper blacks.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses has a display chip measuring just 2.4mm x 2.02mm. Under a microscope, the display is roughly the size of a grain of rice, with individual pixels sized at 4μm—enabling the display to be fitted perfectly within the frame of the glasses. To allow sufficient light to pass through complicated optical structures before reaching the eye even in harsh direct sunlight, the company opted for a monochrome display solution, which is capable of reaching a peak brightness of 2 million nits.

By adopting optical waveguide technology which refracts lights at 180°, the MicroLED display accurately transmits light beams to the human eye through the microscopic grating structure of the optical waveguide lens.

The grating structure etched onto the inner surface of the lens allows light to be refracted, directing it into the human eye. The refraction process involves bouncing light beams countless times, allowing the human eye to see a complete image.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses integrates a total of 497 components including miniature sensors and communication modules. Xiaomi claims it is not just a “second screen" for the smartphone, but instead functions as a new smart terminal with independent operating capability.

In addition to basic notification, call display, etc., it can also independently complete functions such as navigation, taking photos, teleprompter, and real-time text and photo translations. Considering usage, key interaction logic has also been implemented to minimize interruptions at inconvenient times, and display important information timely when critical.

The 5MP camera on the front of the glasses can also take photos and translate text in photos. By utilizing the built-in microphone and proprietary translating algorithm, Xiaomi claims the Smart Glasses are capable of transcribing audio into text with translations in real time. The indicator light next to the camera will illuminate when the camera is in-use to indicate that photos are being taken.

To achieve this functionality, the glasses need to be equipped with a quad-core ARM processor, battery, touch pad, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, Android operating system, and more.

