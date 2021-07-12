Xiaomi has launched a new charger called Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0. The new charger provides a maximum output of 67W. One of the biggest USPs of the new charger is that it can support smartphones as well as laptops and other devices that come with USB Type C charging port.

The new charger has been priced at ₹1,999 and it will be made available via Mi.com, Mi Home and offline stores. The company is providing a 6-month warranty with the charger and is offering it in a single colour, white.

The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 will come with support for Qualcomm Charge 3.0. The company will provide a compatible USB Type C Cable with the charger that will be 1 meter long. Xiaomi claims this will help the charger provide universal fast charging.

Xiaomi claims the new 67W charger is its most powerful charger yet. The size of the charging brick is also relatively compact. Additionally, the charger gets in-built surge protection with BIS Certification.

The company had recently conducted an experiment with a 200W charger that was used to juice up a modified version of Mi 11 Pro. The device was equipped with a 4000mAh battery. The 200W charger managed to completely charge the device in under 8 minutes. The initial charging speed is even faster with the smartphone charge going up to 50% in under 4 minutes.

Recently, the company that partnered with Xiaomi for the experiment, NuVolta Technologies also launched its charging chip that can be equipped with commercial devices. This hints that smartphone brands may soon be able to provide incredible charging speeds in comparison to current standards.

