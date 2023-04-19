Xiaomi launches Mi Band 8 with up to 16 days: Check more details inside1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:29 PM IST
- Xiaomi has launched two variants of Mi Band 8 — NFC and non-NFC. The former comes with a price tag of CNY 299 (roughly ₹3,600). While the non-NFC model is priced at CNY 239 (roughly ₹2,800).
Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone in China and other markets. Alongside, the company also unveiled Mi Band 8 that is said to come with new improvements and updates over its predecessor. Here’s look at its all-new features and pricing
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×