Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone in China and other markets. Alongside, the company also unveiled Mi Band 8 that is said to come with new improvements and updates over its predecessor. Here’s look at its all-new features and pricing

Mi Band 8 price

Xiaomi has launched two variants of Mi Band 8 — NFC and non-NFC. The former comes with a price tag of CNY 299 (roughly ₹3,600). While the non-NFC model is priced at CNY 239 (roughly ₹2,800).

Mi Band 8 is offered in two colour options – Light Gold and Bright Black. It is listed on Xiaomi's Chinese website for orders.

Mi Band 8 specifications

Mi Band 8 comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels. The smart band’s screen has a pixel density of 326 ppi, and a maximum brightness of 600nits.

It is equipped with more than 150 training modes and has smart health features like SpO2 tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and menstrual tracking.

Mi Band 8 is compatible with devices running Android version 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. The device houses a 190mAh battery. It boasts of features like Always-on display mode. The smart band is claimed to have a battery life of up to 16 days in normal mode, while it decreases to up to 5 days with the Always-on-Display mode turned on.

The Mi Band 8 comes with a 5ATM water-resistant body and can be attached to shoes to use as running pods. The smart band weighs 27 grams and measures 48mm × 22.5mm × 10.99mm in size.

Xiaomi’s new smart band boasts of a professional running mode that can track traditional running data alongside 13 specialist information such as stride frequency and stride length.