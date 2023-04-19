Xiaomi launches Mi Band 8 with up to 16 days: Check more details inside

Mi Band 8 is compatible with devices running Android version 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. The device houses a 190mAh battery. It boasts of features like Always-on display mode. The smart band is claimed to have a battery life of up to 16 days in normal mode, while it decreases to up to 5 days with the Always-on-Display mode turned on.

