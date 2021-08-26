OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Band 6 in India. Price, features, other details

Xiaomi India has finally launched the Mi Band 6 in India. The fitness band was first launched in China earlier this year. The Mi Band 6 comes with a bigger OLED screen, in comparison with the Mi Band 5. The band gets a 1.56-inch AMOLED display. 

The Mi Smart Band 6 has been priced at 3,499. The first sale of Mi Band 6 will be conducted on 30 August from Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and other retail outlets. Any existing Xiaomi Mi Band buyer (from Mi Band 1 to Mi Band 5) can avail a discount of 500, bringing down the price to 2,999. 

In terms of overall physical footprint, the Mi Band 6 is similar to the Mi Band 5, so much so that Mi Band 5 straps can work with the Mi Band 6.  The screen of the Mi Band 6 display is 50% bigger than the Mi Band 5. The Band 6 gets over 80 watch faces. 

The Mi Band 6 comes with SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels as well as stress monitors. It also gives a few stress-relieving tips and tricks. The Mi Band 6 also comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring. 

The Mi Band 6 comes with 30 fitness modes. It also has aut-detection modes. The smart band also gets 5ATM water resistance.

The battery on the Mi Band 6 claims to provide 14 days backup in a single charge.  The Mi Band 6 allows quick replies to calls with preset messages. 

During Xiaomi's launch event, the Chinese company also launched a new fitness-focused running shoe at a crowd sourced 

 

