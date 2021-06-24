Xiaomi has introduced a new living room accessory that enhances the functionality of an Android smart TV. The accessory can also be used with other formats such as streaming box as well as laptops and desktops running on Windows 7 or higher.

The new Xiaomi Mi Webcam will only be available via Xiaomi's official stores: Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi.com. The new Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam has been introduced in India at a price of ₹1,999.

The new Xiaomi Mi Webcam comes with a 2MP lens that captures FullHD video at 25fps. The camera comes with a 71-degree field of view. In terms of picture quality, the camera uses special algorithms to reduce noise in images, even in low-light conditions.

The webcam also gets dual far-field mic in order to capture audio with more clarity. According to the company, the mic is capable of capturing clear audio from as far as 4 meters.

For privacy, the Mi Webcam comes with a physical shutter button. Additionally, the webcam comes with an indicator light to let users know if the camera is on or off.

The new Xiaomi MI Webcam comes with a metal build. The webcam can stick to the TV frame using an adjustable magnetic base. Xiaomi claims the device is easy to setup and can be just plugged and played. The user just needs to plug the device into the smart TVs USB port.

The webcam can be used with Google Duo by simply downloading the Google Duo video-calling application from the Play Store.

