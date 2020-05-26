Xiaomi has launched an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds just weeks after the launch of their first product in this new segment. The Redmi Earbuds S are re-branded version of the Redmi AirDots S that was launched in China last month. The Earbuds S will be increasing the competition in the new segment that has become a hot favourite among smartphone manufacturers.

The new Redmi Earbuds S are priced at ₹1,799 and will go on its first sale tomorrow at 12pm. The new earbuds will be available via Xiaomi’s official e-commerce website, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio outlets and even on Amazon India. Currently, the company is only selling the black colour variant of the earbuds. The MRP of the earbuds are set at ₹2,399.

Xiaomi plans to tap into the market of basic true wireless earphones with the new device. The new Earbuds come with 7.2mm drivers. Xiaomi has also managed to provide IPX4 rating for sweat resistance.

The company claims the earphones can last up to 12 hours when combined with the charging case. A single charge of the earphones will provide 4 hours of playback. The Redmi Earbuds S comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. Redmi also provides a low-latency mode for gaming sessions.

The new earbuds will support voice assistants as well as provide environmental noise reduction. Each earbuds can be used separately for added convenience.

The new Redmi Earbuds S is placed at a much cheaper price point, in comparison to the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo which has been priced at ₹2,999. Xiaomi’s True Wireless Earphone 2, on the other hand, comes with a much higher price tag of ₹4,499.

