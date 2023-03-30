Smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched two new handsets in India. Dubbed Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C, both these smartphones are entry-level phones. The duo are 4G enabled and come with a 50MP camera on the back. Here’s a everything you need to know about the device

Redmi 12C price and specifications

Redmi 12C is offered in two RAM models. The base model packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹8,999. Another variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and carries a price tag of ₹10,999.

The Redmi 12C smartphone has a 6.71-inch HD+ screen with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a micro USB port and 10W charging. For camera duties, the handset features a 50MP primary camera on the back. It is paired with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 12 price and specifications

Redmi Note 12, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. Its base model packs 64GB storage. Another variant comes with 128GB storage, and is priced at ₹16,999. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM.

The all-new Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers Full-HD+ resolution and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage capacity.

On the camera front, the handset boasts of a 50MP primary camera on the rear paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 13MP sensor at the front.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 operating system. Redmi Note 12 comes with IP53-rated body design and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33watt charger.