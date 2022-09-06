Smartphone brand Xiaomi has expanded its range of smartphones in India with the launch of three new budget phones. The company has unveiled Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. Redmi A1 will go on sale on September 9 at 4pm, while Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available on September 12. All three smartphones will be available via Amazon along with Mi.com and offline retail stores

Redmi A1: Price and specs

Redmi A1 carries a price tag of ₹6,499. The smartphone packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The handset has three colour options- Black, Green and Blue.

It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixel resolution. The screen is scratch resistant and has a peak brightness of 400 nits. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio A22 processor. Redmi A1 runs on Android 12 Go Edition.

View Full Image Redmi A1 runs on Android 12 Go Edition

The device features an 8MP dual AI camera on the back. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10watt fast charging.

Redmi 11 Prime 4G: Price and specs

Redmi 11 Prime 4G has two RAM models. The base variant packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, priced at ₹12,999. Another model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at ₹14,999.

View Full Image Redmi 11 Prime 4G has a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Redmi 11 Prime 4G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 operating system.

For camera photography, the smartphone sports a triple camera sensor at the back. The phone has a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the handset comes with an 8MP front camera. Green, Black and Purple are the colour variants of the phone and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Price and specs

Redmi 11 Prime 5G’s base model has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and is priced at ₹13,999. Another model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and costs ₹15,999. Xiaomi is giving flat discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI Bank cards.

Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black are the colour variants of the phone. Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system.

Users will get a dual camera system at the back consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera at the front. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.