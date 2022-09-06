Xiaomi launches three new budget phones in India: Details inside

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has expanded its range of smartphones in India with the launch of three new budget phones. The company has unveiled Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. Redmi A1 will go on sale on September 9 at 4pm, while Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available on September 12. All three smartphones will be available via Amazon along with Mi.com and offline retail stores

