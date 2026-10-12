Xiaomi launches ultra-thin 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with 45W charging: Price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Jinshajiang Ultra-thin Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 45W in China, following a successful crowdfunding campaign. The new magnetic power bank offers twice the battery capacity of its predecessor, faster charging and additional safety features designed to reduce the risk of battery fires and explosions. It is priced at 399 yuan (around $59.62) in China, but the company has yet to announce its plans for a global launch.
The new model builds on Xiaomi’s 5,000mAh ultra-thin magnetic power bank, launched earlier in 2026. While retaining a slim profile, it is thicker than the original to accommodate the larger battery. Xiaomi has also improved wireless charging speeds and added support for multiple wired charging standards, expanding the accessory’s compatibility.
70% OFF
₹1499₹4999
Get This
28% OFF
₹1799₹2499
Get This
40% OFF
₹6608₹10999
Get This
54% OFF
₹3699₹7999
Get This
47% OFF
₹3199₹5999
Get This
47% OFF
₹3199₹5999
Get This
54% OFF
₹3699₹7999
Get This
52% OFF
₹1899₹3990
Get This
₹1999
Get This
60% OFF
₹1199₹2999
Get This
The new power bank features a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 10,000mAh, Xiaomi said. It measures 13.2mm in thickness, compared with 6mm for the 5,000mAh model. The accessory is available in silver and dark gunmetal finishes.
It supports wireless charging at up to 20W, compared with 15W on its smaller sibling. Its USB Type-C port supports wired charging at up to 45W, allowing it to charge compatible smartphones, tablets and lightweight laptops, including the MacBook Air.
The power bank also supports magnetic wireless charging for compatible smartphones and USB-C wired charging through Power Delivery 3.0 (PD 3.0), Quick Charge (QC) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) protocols.
Xiaomi has incorporated safety features designed to reduce the risk of overheating, fires and explosions. The power bank reportedly meets updated safety requirements, including stringent tests such as needle penetration and hot-box testing.
These tests assess battery safety under demanding conditions. The company also allows users to check battery health and other information by connecting the power bank to a laptop.
The Xiaomi Jinshajiang Ultra-thin Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 45W is currently available in China for 399 yuan (around $59.62). Xiaomi has not announced a launch date or pricing for other markets, including India.
The 5,000mAh version, meanwhile, is available internationally through Xiaomi’s website.