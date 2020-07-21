Xiaomi Mi Box 4K review: A Fire TV Stick alternative

The fact that the Mi Box is a Google driven device also means you get voice support through the Google Assistant. Xiaomi includes a remote in the box, which has a dedicated button for voice. The remote is the same one the company sells with its TVs, and it’s easy enough to use. It connects to the Mi Box via Bluetooth, meaning you won’t have to worry about pointing the remote to the box when you want to control it. The box also works with Google Home smart speakers.