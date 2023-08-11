Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has made an announcement on X regarding the official launch date of the Mi Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone. This highly anticipated device is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor. In addition to this innovative foldable smartphone, there are speculations that the company might unveil the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max tablet and the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone during the same event.

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, has taken to Twitter to tease the eagerly anticipated upcoming smartphone, unveiling official images that confirm its design. The device boasts a Leica-branded quad-camera setup on its rear and displays elegantly curved corners. This innovative smartphone is set to make waves in the competitive foldable phone arena, going head-to-head with rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Pixel Fold.

The CEO of Xiaomi has officially announced that the launch event for the Mi Mix Fold 3 smartphone will take place in China. Jun has announced that the forthcoming foldable smartphone is scheduled to be released in the company's domestic market on August 14th.

Additionally, the company has unveiled official renderings of the upcoming phone on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. These renderings provide a comprehensive view of the Mi Mix Fold 3, showcasing the device from all angles in both its folded and unfolded modes. The Weibo post exhibits the smartphone in a stylish design and presents two color options: black and cream variants. As of now, the company has not disclosed any significant specifications of the smartphone.

As per a GizmoChina report, it is anticipated that the Mi Mix Fold 3 will incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and include a periscope telephoto lens. Furthermore, the foldable smartphone is rumored to house a 4,800 mAh battery, expected to be compatible with 67W fast charging.