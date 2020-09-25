Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 review: A new definition for budget laptops

NEW DELHI: Like in the rest of the world, the covid-19 pandemic has breathed new life in India’s laptop market as well. But while people do want to buy new laptops, their budgets are also stressed, meaning laptops like the Mi Notebook 14 are best positioned to take advantage of this temporary boom.

The Mi Notebook 14 is the more affordable of Xiaomi’s two budget laptops, the other being the Horizon edition we reviewed earlier. Mi Notebook 14 starts at ₹43,999, while the Horizon edition at ₹54,999. But as much as we’d like to say the Mi Notebook 14 is one of a kind, what Xiaomi has really done is given you the best of the basics.

This toned-down version had slower SSD storage inside, but the mere fact that it is an SSD gives the Mi Notebook a leg up. That, enough RAM and a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor inside is what makes the value proposition from a performance point of view.

The promise here, which the Notebook lives up to, is that you don’t have to get a laptop that is slow out of the box or slows down after a month to a year of usage. Granted that you won’t get ultrabook level performance, the Mi Notebook 14 still works faster than its closest competitors.

Speaking of ultrabooks, the one aspect the Mi Notebook 14 matches them in is the battery life. It hits the nine to 10-hour battery life, as long as you’re not gaming on it.

Similarly, the 14-inch full-HD display panel isn’t just words on paper. It’s a matte display, which makes it easy to use in all kinds of light conditions. The color fidelity and sharpness are also good for the price. To be clear, you do get Asus Vivobook-like devices that have similar display panels, but they’ll not match the other specs.

SSDs, 8GB RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor are sort of the rule of thumb when it comes to choosing daily driver type laptops. For most users who are buying new laptops right now - for education, regular office work - the Mi Notebook 14 is the longest-lasting laptop you can get on a budget, and we don't mean in terms of battery life.

What it’s missing is a built-in webcam and backlighting for the keyboard, things Xiaomi perhaps couldn’t in the price given the other specs. But one could easily make the case that the other specs are more important for a laptop that’ll last you a few years, which is usually the top priority for budget laptop buyers in India.

