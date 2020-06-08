NEW DELHI: Xiaomi is bringing its laptops to India and the company said it will keep the number of SKUs low, unlike other brands, so buyers don’t get confused. The company has been sharing details about the laptop in parts, building up the excitement for the official launch on June 11.

Manu Jain, managing director, Xiaomi India, tweeted recently that the laptop will have Intel’s latest and top of the line Core i7 10th gen processor. The company had earlier indicated that it will be catering to power users.

Though there is no official word on the graphics, it’s likely that Xiaomi would be aware that creators and power users are going to be disappointed if the laptop misses out on dedicated graphics.

The new laptop will be up against other Core i7 10th gen based laptops like the Asus VivoBook S15, which also has Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics (2GB VRAM). The Asus laptop has a 15-inch screen with thin bezels, a full metal body with multiple colour options and weighs just 1.8kg. It also has one of those touch screen based trackpads that also works as a second screen. The VivoBook S15 starts at ₹66,900. However, at this price, the user is likely to get the Core i5 variant for these laptops.

Another teaser video shared on social media shows that the Mi notebook will have ultra thin bezels. That certainly gives it a trendy look, but that alone is not enough to make the laptop stand out. Most of the new laptops launched these days have similar or even slimmer bezels. Some of these thin bezel laptops like the MSI Modern 14, which also runs on 10th gen Intel processors, starts at ₹54,990. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 start at ₹45,999.

We don’t yet know what the standard screen resolution on the Mi Notebook will be. But if Xiaomi wants to cater to power users, we expect them to have a 15-inch screen variant too. A 14-inch screen laptop may be more portable but a bigger screen can make a great deal of a difference for creators.

Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing so we expect them to price their laptops at a lot lesser than the Asus VivoBook. If it can beat Asus in terms of price, it will have an edge over others too as Asus’ laptops are often more attractively priced than the likes of Dell, HP and Lenovo.





