Xiaomi Mi Notebook: What’s the competition?

The new laptop will be up against other Core i7 10th gen based laptops like the Asus VivoBook S15, which also has Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics (2GB VRAM). The Asus laptop has a 15-inch screen with thin bezels, a full metal body with multiple colour options and weighs just 1.8kg. It also has one of those touch screen based trackpads that also works as a second screen. The VivoBook S15 starts at ₹66,900. However, at this price, the user is likely to get the Core i5 variant for these laptops.