Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, a clamshell foldable smartphone, launched: Price, features and more

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mix Flip 2, its latest clamshell-style foldable smartphone, in the Chinese market. A successor to the original Mix Flip, the new model boasts several upgrades, including a more powerful processor, brighter displays, enhanced cameras, and improved battery life with wireless charging support.

Specifications and features The Mix Flip 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It runs on Android 15, overlaid with Xiaomi’s custom HyperOS 2 interface.

A standout feature is its dual-display setup. On the outside, there’s a 4.01-inch AMOLED screen protected by Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0, offering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, the phone opens to reveal a 6.86-inch AMOLED main display, also reaching 3,200 nits brightness, with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Photography enthusiasts will find the Leica-tuned dual rear camera system particularly appealing. The setup includes a 50MP Light Hunter 800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 24mm Leica Summilux lens, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 14mm focal length and autofocus. A 32MP front camera sits within the inner display for selfies and video calls.

The Mix Flip 2 packs a 5,165mAh battery, a notable upgrade from its predecessor, and supports both 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi has also included a dual vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during intensive use.

Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, NavIC, and multiple global positioning systems such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and Beidou. A range of sensors, stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an X-axis linear motor enhance the overall user experience.

In terms of design, the device has a sturdy metal frame and hinge. When unfolded, it measures 166.89 x 73.8 x 7.57mm, and when closed, it shrinks down to 86.13 x 73.8 x 15.87mm, with a total weight of 199 grams.