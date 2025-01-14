Xiaomi is reportedly developing the Mix Flip 2, a successor to its foldable phone. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display, and an upgraded camera system with a 50MP primary and ultra-wide lens.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a successor to its highly praised Mix Flip foldable phone, dubbed the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. While the device is yet to be officially confirmed, leaks and speculations suggest significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a new camera setup and more powerful internals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent post by renowned tipsterDigital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via GSMArena), the Mix Flip 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This marks an important leap in performance, promising faster processing speeds and better overall efficiency for the device.

In terms of display, the Mix Flip 2 will likely feature a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED inner screen with a resolution of 1.5K, offering sharp visuals and an enhanced viewing experience. Notably, the device is expected to come with an IPX8 rating for splash resistance, an improvement over the original Mix Flip, which lacked both water and dust resistance ratings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The camera system is also set to undergo a transformation. While the first iteration of the device sported a dual 50MP camera system—featuring a Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50MP OmniVision OV60A40 sensor with a telephoto lens—the Mix Flip 2 is expected to ditch the telephoto lens in favour of an ultra-wide angle lens. The new setup will likely include a 50MP primary camera with a large 1/1.5-inch sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor with a 1/2.76-inch sensor size, allowing for broader shots.

Additional features are said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, likely embedded in the power button, as well as NFC support for connectivity. It is also speculated that the Mix Flip 2 might retain a similar large cover screen as its predecessor, which featured a 4.01-inch flexible AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution.

As exciting as these leaks may seem, it is important for readers to approach this information with caution. As with all unconfirmed reports, the final specifications may differ once Xiaomi officially unveils the Mix Flip 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}