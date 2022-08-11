Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launch date, features, specs: What all to expect

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launch date, features, specs: What all to expect2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- The smartphone brand has announced that it will unveil this upcoming foldable smartphone on August 11, 2022.
Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone giant has confirmed to launch its Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The smartphone brand has announced that it will unveil this upcoming foldable smartphone on August 11, 2022.
Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone giant has confirmed to launch its Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The smartphone brand has announced that it will unveil this upcoming foldable smartphone on August 11, 2022.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is believed to be a strong competitor of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 which was launched at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is believed to be a strong competitor of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 which was launched at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022.
According to a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone giant said that it will be launching the Mix Fold 2 on August 11, 2022, sharing the poster of the phone which highlights its design and confirms that the camera will be tuned by German camera-maker Leica.
According to a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone giant said that it will be launching the Mix Fold 2 on August 11, 2022, sharing the poster of the phone which highlights its design and confirms that the camera will be tuned by German camera-maker Leica.
Moreover, as per a leak by Playfuldroid mentioned the handset might have a Samsung AMOLED E5 external screen, which will be a FullHD+ display and offer 21:9 aspect ratio. This upcoming foldable handset might also feature Samsung’s Eco2 display which will draw up to 25 per cent less power.
Moreover, as per a leak by Playfuldroid mentioned the handset might have a Samsung AMOLED E5 external screen, which will be a FullHD+ display and offer 21:9 aspect ratio. This upcoming foldable handset might also feature Samsung’s Eco2 display which will draw up to 25 per cent less power.
It is speculated that Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 might come with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Reportedly, this smartphone will be backed by 12GB RAM and offer up to 1TB of internal storage. It can also hover a triple camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13 MP secondary lens and a 2X optical zoom telephoto lens.
It is speculated that Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 might come with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Reportedly, this smartphone will be backed by 12GB RAM and offer up to 1TB of internal storage. It can also hover a triple camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13 MP secondary lens and a 2X optical zoom telephoto lens.
Till now, it is clear that Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will come in Golden colour, according to the official teaser of the handset. It might be available in more colours which would be revealed at the launch event.
Till now, it is clear that Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will come in Golden colour, according to the official teaser of the handset. It might be available in more colours which would be revealed at the launch event.
The Chinese smartphone brand has given no information about the battery backup of the device, however it is believed that it might be supported with 67W fast charging capability.
The Chinese smartphone brand has given no information about the battery backup of the device, however it is believed that it might be supported with 67W fast charging capability.
Xiaomi will also launch its Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch tab) and the TWS Earbuds, Buds 4 Pro in the same launch event as Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. To recall, the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is a successor to MI Mix Fold which was launched the previous year in March.
Xiaomi will also launch its Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch tab) and the TWS Earbuds, Buds 4 Pro in the same launch event as Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. To recall, the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is a successor to MI Mix Fold which was launched the previous year in March.
Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched in India at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This handset is the fourth iteration of Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup, the Galaxy Z series and it is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences.
Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched in India at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This handset is the fourth iteration of Samsung's foldable smartphone lineup, the Galaxy Z series and it is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences.