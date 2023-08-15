Xiaomi unveiled its latest foldable device, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, during a launch event in China. Alongside several other devices, the company introduced this smartphone, which is set to go on sale in China starting August 16. While the global launch date for the foldable phone has not been disclosed yet, it boasts a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor, the Mix Fold 2. Notably, the device features dual E6 OLED displays, with dimensions of 8.03 inches for the inner screen and 6.56 inches for the outer screen.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Price

Xiaomi's latest foldable offering, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, is available in two color options: Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold. The pricing begins at CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,03,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs. 1,14,500), while the top-tier configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs. 1,26,600).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Specifications

Xiaomi's most recent foldable device showcases an 8.03-inch primary E6 AMOLED LTPO foldable display, complemented by a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover display offering FHD+ resolution. Driving its performance is a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, coupled with a storage capacity of up to 1TB using UFS 4.0 technology. The device operates on MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. Notably, the foldable mechanism's hinge allows for smooth opening within a range of 45 degrees to 135 degrees.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 800 main camera. Accompanying it are a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, along with two 10-megapixel lenses – one telephoto and one periscope. These sensors are neatly arranged within a rectangular enclosure featuring Leica branding and an LED flash. On the front, the device is furnished with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a 4,800mAh battery, with capabilities for 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is asserted to deliver a battery life of 8 hours and 20 minutes. The device incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, it is equipped with a USB Type-C port and supports NFC. The smartphone is touted to be even slimmer than its forerunner, measuring 4.93mm in thickness when unfolded and expanding to 9.8mm when folded.