Xiaomi unveiled its latest foldable device, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, during a launch event in China. Alongside several other devices, the company introduced this smartphone, which is set to go on sale in China starting August 16. While the global launch date for the foldable phone has not been disclosed yet, it boasts a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor, the Mix Fold 2. Notably, the device features dual E6 OLED displays, with dimensions of 8.03 inches for the inner screen and 6.56 inches for the outer screen.

