Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Festival sale: Offers on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops

Xiaomi has announced the No.1 Mi Fan Festival sale. As part of the sale, the company is giving discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, earphones and more. The sale will continue till December 21 and has multiple bank offers. There is an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 for ICICI Bank customers. HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for an instant discount of up to ₹1,000. SBI Bank card holders can get up to ₹1,000 instant during the sale. In addition, there is a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on Zest Money.

