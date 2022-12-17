Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Festival sale: Offers on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops

Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Festival sale: Offers on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops2 min read . 17 Dec 2022
- Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Festival sale offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, earphones and more.
Xiaomi has announced the No.1 Mi Fan Festival sale. As part of the sale, the company is giving discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, earphones and more. The sale will continue till December 21 and has multiple bank offers. There is an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 for ICICI Bank customers. HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for an instant discount of up to ₹1,000. SBI Bank card holders can get up to ₹1,000 instant during the sale. In addition, there is a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on Zest Money.
Xiaomi is giving a ₹3,000 exchange bonus on Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G. It is listed at ₹19,999 as part of the ongoing sale. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is up for purchase at ₹17,999, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro is selling at ₹47,999.
In the budget phone category, Redmi 10A Sport is up for grabs at ₹9,429. Similarly, Redmi 10A and Redmi A1 can be purchased at ₹7,469 and ₹5,999, respectively. Redmi 10A Sport, on the other hand, is listed at a discounted price of ₹9,249.
Coming to the smart TV, Redmi Smart TV 32 HD Ready can be purchased at ₹11,999 in the ongoing sale. Similarly, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40 and Xiaomi Smart TV X43 are selling at ₹20,249 and ₹26,999, respectively. Xiaomi Smart TV X5 is available at ₹31,499, while the Redmi Smart TV X50 can be purchased at ₹30,499.
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra laptop is available at ₹53,499. While the Redmi Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 are selling at a discounted price of ₹13,499 and ₹23,499, respectively. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 laptop, on the other hand, can be purchased at ₹64,499.
In the smart home category, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is available at ₹17,499. Similarly, the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i can be purchased at ₹999, ₹1,299, and ₹1,949, respectively.
