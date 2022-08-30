Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G launched in India: All details

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G houses a Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU while the Xiaomi Pro 120 features Intel UHD Graphics. Moreover, the laptop series sports a 14-inch Mi-Truelife display with 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate up to 120Hz.
Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant has launched its Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi Pro 120 in India today. These latest laptops run on Windows 11 and are powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5 H-series processors.
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G houses a Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU while the Xiaomi Pro 120 features Intel UHD Graphics. Moreover, the laptop series sports a 14-inch Mi-Truelife display with 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. These laptops feature an aluminium alloy body and a 56Whr battery backup.
Price of Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi Pro 120
The all new Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G comes at a price of ₹74,999 in India whereas the Xiaomi Pro 120 costs ₹69,999. Notably, both the models of the laptops would go on sale from September 20,2022 and would be available for purchase via Mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon.
Specifications of Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi Pro 120
These Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series laptops run on Windows 11 out of the box, feature a display of 14-inch Mi-Truelife with 2.5K resolution, aspect ratio of 16:10, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a 100 per cent sRGB coverage. Additionally, the display has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification along with DC dimming support.
Under the hood, Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series laptops are powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPUs paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G houses a Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU while the Xiaomi Pro 120 features Intel UHD Graphics.
In terms of connectivity, Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series laptops include dual band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo jack. Moreover, Audio is handled by two 2W stereo speakers with DTS audio processing. These laptops also house an HD (720p) webcam and a microphone.
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi Pro 120 feature backlit keyboard and the power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner.