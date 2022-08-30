Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G launched in India: All details

Price of Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi Pro 120

The all new Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G comes at a price of ₹74,999 in India whereas the Xiaomi Pro 120 costs ₹69,999. Notably, both the models of the laptops would go on sale from September 20,2022 and would be available for purchase via Mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon.