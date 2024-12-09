Hello User
Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker, Redmi Buds 6 launched in India, starting at ₹2999: Specifications, features and more

Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker, Redmi Buds 6 launched in India, starting at ₹2999: Specifications, features and more

Govind Choudhary

Xiaomi India has launched the Redmi Note 14 Series, including Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. They also introduced the Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker priced at 3,499 and Redmi Buds 6 at 2,999, expanding their tech ecosystem.

The Chinese tech giant has also launched its anticipated Redmi Buds 6 in India for 2999.

Xiaomi India has unveiled its highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 Series, comprising the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. Alongside the new smartphones, the company has introduced its latest Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6, expanding its ecosystem of tech gadgets.

Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker: Specifications and Pricing

The Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker has been launched at an introductory price of 3,499. Designed with durability and functionality in mind, the device is equipped with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, and is claimed to boast up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge.

The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and offers 30W power output. Notably, the device also supports stereo pairing, allowing users to connect it with TVs or smartphones for a broader audio experience. A unique feature highlighted by Xiaomi is its ability to sync up to 100 speakers for a party-like atmosphere.

The Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker will be available for purchase starting 13 December 2024 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Buds 6: Specifications and Pricing

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

