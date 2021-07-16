Xiaomi overtakes Apple as World’s No. 2 smartphone maker: Report

“Compared with Samsung and Apple, its average selling price is around 40% and 75% cheaper respectively," said Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton. “So a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices, such as the Mi 11 Ultra. But it will be a tough battle, with Oppo and Vivo sharing the same objective, and both willing to spend big on above-the-line marketing to build their brands in a way that Xiaomi is not."