Xiaomi has officially launched its updated Xiaomi Pad 7 in India. This next-generation tablet now brings enhanced features.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pricing A standout feature of the Xiaomi Pad 7 is its Nano-Texture Glass Display, offered exclusively in the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This premium matte-finish display, typically seen in high-end tablets like the iPad Pro priced above ₹1 lakh, marks a first in this price range.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is available in three configurations: the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs ₹26,999, the standard 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs ₹29,999, and the top-tier Nano-Texture Glass Display variant costs ₹31,999. All prices include a ₹1,000 bank discount.

The Pad 7 will be available from January 13, while the Nano-Texture variant, along with the updated accessories, will go on sale from February 2025. Purchases can be made via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and authorised Xiaomi stores, although the Nano-Texture variant will be exclusive to online platforms. Buyers can choose from three colours: Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple, and Sage Green.

Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 6 launches with Qualcomm processor and up to two days battery

Xiaomi has unveiled a range of new accessories to enhance the tablet experience. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Keyboard is available for ₹4,999, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover is priced at ₹1,499, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Pen costs ₹5,999, and the premium Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Focus Keyboard is offered at ₹8,999.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications The Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 12-bit colour depth, ensuring vivid visuals for multimedia use. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the device is claimed to handle multitasking and gaming seamlessly, complemented by Game Turbo Mode for optimised performance.