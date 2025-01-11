Xiaomi has launched the updated Pad 7 in India, featuring a Nano-Texture Glass Display exclusive to the 12GB RAM variant. Prices range from ₹ 26,999 to ₹ 31,999, with availability starting January 13 and new accessories introduced to enhance the tablet experience.

Xiaomi has officially launched its updated Xiaomi Pad 7 in India. This next-generation tablet now brings enhanced features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pricing A standout feature of the Xiaomi Pad 7 is its Nano-Texture Glass Display, offered exclusively in the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This premium matte-finish display, typically seen in high-end tablets like the iPad Pro priced above ₹1 lakh, marks a first in this price range.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is available in three configurations: the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs ₹26,999, the standard 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs ₹29,999, and the top-tier Nano-Texture Glass Display variant costs ₹31,999. All prices include a ₹1,000 bank discount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pad 7 will be available from January 13, while the Nano-Texture variant, along with the updated accessories, will go on sale from February 2025. Purchases can be made via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and authorised Xiaomi stores, although the Nano-Texture variant will be exclusive to online platforms. Buyers can choose from three colours: Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple, and Sage Green.

Xiaomi has unveiled a range of new accessories to enhance the tablet experience. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Keyboard is available for ₹4,999, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover is priced at ₹1,499, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Pen costs ₹5,999, and the premium Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Focus Keyboard is offered at ₹8,999.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications The Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 12-bit colour depth, ensuring vivid visuals for multimedia use. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the device is claimed to handle multitasking and gaming seamlessly, complemented by Game Turbo Mode for optimised performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weighing 500 grams with a slim 6.18mm metal unibody, the tablet offers portability alongside functionality. An 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures minimal downtime. The new Focus Pen enhances creativity with 8,132 pressure sensitivity levels, while the Focus Keyboard offers a gesture-enabled touchpad and backlit keys for improved usability.