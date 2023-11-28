Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 144 Hz display. Check expected features, launch date and more
Xiaomi is reportedly working on the Mi Pad 7 Pro, which may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 10-inch LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The tablet is expected to launch in April next year alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset and may be restricted to the Chinese market.
Xiaomi released its Pad 6 series earlier this year, but the company is reportedly already working on the latest generation of its tablet range, with major upgrades planned in terms of processor and display, among other things.
