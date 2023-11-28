Xiaomi released its Pad 6 series earlier this year, but the company is reportedly already working on the latest generation of its tablet range, with major upgrades planned in terms of processor and display, among other things. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mi Pad 7 Pro expected features: According to a report by GSMChina, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has been codenamed 'Sheng', based on Xiaomi's practice of using musical instruments as codenames for its tablet lineup, and has been designated a model number 'N81A'.

Reportedly, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro could be powered by last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, giving it a performance boost over the Pad 6 Pro, which came with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Pad 7 Pro could also feature a 10-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1480*2367 and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The tablet will also come with a dual rear camera setup with a primary sensor and a depth sensor, while the exact specifications of the front and rear cameras have not yet been revealed.

The tablet could also come with a quad stereo speaker setup with support from Dolby while running on Xiaomi's new HyperOS out of the box running on Android 14.

Launch details: According to the report, Xiaomi is expected to launch the new Mi Pad 7 range in April next year with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset.

Similar to the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, the Pad 7 Pro is unlikely to make it to India and other global markets, and may be restricted to the Chinese market. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 7, which is currently being tested in Xiaomi's lab, is expected to be released globally.

